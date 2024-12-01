MacBook Pro

The M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD Storage is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The M4 MacBook Pro is marked for sale on Amazon at $1599.

Featuring a brilliant 14-inch display, powered by the M4 Chip and paired with Apple Intelligence, Apple’s 2024 MacBook Pro packs powerful, high-performance features for work, editing, creating presentations, and gaming. It is equipped with a battery that can last all day whether it is plugged in or not. With AI capability and Apple Intelligence, you can seamlessly multitask and breeze through your activities and have peace of mind that even Apple will not be able to access what is stored behind the password you set.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,799.00 $1,599.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The MacBook Pro liquid Retina display with up to 1600 nits of peak brightness and 1000 nits of sustained brightness provides richer, more saturated, and vibrant images and video recording. Meetings or video calls with your friends or family are more engaging as you’re centered in the frame with the 12MP Center Stage Camera.

Order your MacBook Pro today!

