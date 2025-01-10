MacBook Pro

The M4 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is $250 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon slashes $250 off the M4 MacBook Pro, featuring a massive XDR Liquid Retina display at 16.2 inches with 1600 nits of peak and 100 nits sustained brightness, letting you play games or watch a movie with all the stunning colors.

Powered by the M4 Pro or an M4 Max Chip, your computer is a real pro in performance. You can take on demanding tasks like coding, editing, school, multitasking at work, making 3D content, and gaming. With macOS, all your software and apps will run reliably fast. It has sufficient storage of 512 GB SSD and a battery that can last all day.

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro, 14‑core CPU, 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro, 14‑core CPU, 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $2,499.00 $2,249.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M4 MacBook Pro features Apple Intelligence to protect your privacy and to keep everything safe and secure, as it guarantees that no one else but you can access the data and information that you have stored in your MacBook. Order your new laptop today!

Advertisements

