The M5 MacBook Pro Won’t have a new design

There won’t be any changes when it comes to the upcoming 2025 M5 MacBook Pro’s design, as per Bloomberg.

It’s believed that the next MacBook Pro with the M5 chip will debut in the fall of 2025, but as far as a new design is concerned, there won’t be any. Bloomberg said that it’s more likely to occur in 2026. In the same timeline, Apple is expected to release an iPad Pro with M5. It’s worth noting that the iPad had the M4 chip around 6 months prior to the Mac model. Rumors suggest that the MacBook Pro will have cellular modem capacity in addition to the WiFi connection. Apple put an in-house C1 modem in the latest iPhone, and it’s expected that the next Mac lineup will have the same component.

The MacBook Pro in 2026 is rumored to have a thinner OLED screen as well.