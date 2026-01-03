The Mac Pro May Be Done

Bloomberg stated recently that the Mac Pro has been widely written off and is currently on the back burner. The Mac Pro has not received an update since 2023, and with no updates coming, this suggests that Apple may be done with the Mac Pro.

Apple is apparently in favor of the Mac Studio more, as it is a more compact, pro-level, high-end desktop. Apple is rumored to be working on the M5 Ultra chip set for release next year, but it will only be used on the Mac Studio, with no plans for a major Mac Pro update. Apple has always been short of meeting the needs of Mac Pro users who wanted a desktop.

Apple could not update the Mac Pro because the device is not thermally capable of providing support for GPUs that are evolving at a rapid pace. Back in 2019, Apple revealed a Mac Pro that was modular, featuring a more traditional enclosure with 3 impeller fans and 8 PCIe slots.