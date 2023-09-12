The Renewed 15-inch MacBook Pro is 75% Off

If you don’t mind not having the ‘brand new’ tag attached to a MacBook Pro, then today’s deal might be for you. Today, the renewed 15-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD is down to just $588.06 from its original price of $2,399 on Amazon.

The term ‘renewed’ means the laptop is not brand new anymore, but still performs and looks the same. It’s rated an ‘excellent’ in condition and fully functional, and it’s backed by a 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee. Qualified vendors have cleaned, tested, and inspected for quality control.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro sports an Intel chip, a Radeon Pro 555X or 560X graphics card, 16GB of memory, and 256GB SSD storage. The display sports Retina technology and the laptop can run up to 10 hours on a full charge. Make sure to give the 15-inch MacBook Pro a look-over and buy it if the price is right!