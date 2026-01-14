MacBook Pro

This Year May Be Stacked For MacBooks

By Samantha Wiley
This year may be a stacked year for the MacBook lineup for Apple, as the company is anticipated to be announcing 4 different MacBook releases, including premium, feature-rich Mac devices and budget-friendly options for students. The company is geared up to introduce a budget MacBook, which may feature a 13-inch display with the A18 Pro chip, upon entering the low-cost market for laptops.


The MacBook M5 Pro and M5 Max are anticipated to be released early this year, with the M5 series chip made by the third-generation 3nm technology by TSMC to complete the Mac lineup with the M5 chip, with the M5 MacBook Pro base model updated first.

The M5 MacBook Air is rumored to be released with a chip also manufactured by the advanced 3-nm process by TSMC. With the benchmarks of the M5 iPad Pro, we can know what to expect with the new device, as the iPad scored about 15,437, a 12-15% leap in performance compared to the predecessor chip, M4.

Reportedly, Apple is working on a new MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen display, which is anticipated to be powered by the M6 chip, meaning that it could potentially have new packaging. It is likely that the OLED devices may be introduced later this year or early next.


