Touch ID ring and All-Black Theme revealed for keyboard on new MacBook Pro

Apple’s newly-unveiled MacBook Pro will have several new features, including a Touch ID ring, full-sized function keys and an all-black color.

New function keys arrive in the form of Do Not Disturb, Dictation, Siri and Spotlight, alongside volume, display brightness and more. The Touch Bar has been removed, and in line with that Apple said how the physical keys bring back the ‘familiar and tactile feel of mechanical keys’.

The whole keyboard is now covered in black aluminum inset, a departure from the company’s usual space gray or silver color in-between. The Touch ID offers a more tactile unlocking experience using just a finger.

The new MacBook Pro models come in 14 and 16 inch variants and sport the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Apple has also added several ports, including MagSafe, the SD card slot and an HDMI port, among others.

Pricing starts at $2,499 and $1,999 for the 16- and 14-inch MacBook Pros, respectively.