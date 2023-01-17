‘Unreleased’ MacBook Pro seen in Canadian regulatory database

A recent Apple filing revealed an unreleased MacBook Pro model into the Canadian regulatory database.

The MacBook Pro has the model ID number A2779 and was filed on January 11. The listing could mean that a new MacBook Pro will be released to the public soon. In line with that, Apple is believed to be announcing a new product alongside an article in the company’s Apple Newsroom section. This may be related to rumors that Apple will be releasing its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are powered by the M2 Max and M2 Pro chips.

New Apple MacBook Pro model A2779 seen in Industry Canada Radio Equipment List database. Approved on January 11, 2023. Likely the new M2 Max or M2 Pro. Device will support WiFi 6E / 6GHz band. pic.twitter.com/KmSo1aGp7G — Wade Penner (@wadepenner) January 16, 2023

Details for the filing revealed that the new MacBook Pro will have Wi-Fi 6E support, which is something that its predecessors did not have. Wi-Fi 6E taps into the 6GHz network for lower latency, faster speed, and greater bandwidth. Previous 14-inch and 16-inch models support only WiFi 6 and the 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands.