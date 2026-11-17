Users of the new PROLED XDR MacBook Pro are reporting dizziness, eye strain, and headaches when using the device, and individuals affected are saying that the system for brightness control is the issue. Many complaints have surfaced on X and Reddit since the release of the PROLED MacBook Pro, where a user on X stated that when using the device in the Apple Store, about 30 minutes later he was experiencing a bad headache, and one stated that they have had prior struggles with OLED panels before newer integrations that made it tolerable and requested an option to change how the device dims out.

A user on Reddit talks about how reading text on a black background brings nausea and dizziness, stating that the iPad Pro with OLED panel did not have the same issue, others reported the same with nausea and headache that started to disappear when they used their MacBook Pro with mini-LED.

A potential issue could be with the PWM or the pulse width modulation of the device that makes light with the individual pixels and dimming from the PWM makes the display make changes with time spent in a cycle that repeats rapidly. Less time on brighter levels lessens the light that reaches the viewer to make it look dim. Since this fluctuates a lot or too fast it can look like it is flashing and individuals could feel discomfort from this.

Brightness modulation is also used for the MacBook Pro with mini-led but the fluctuations are not likely to cause issues for users that are PWM sensitive. A Display Pulse Smoothing setting was already provided by Apple for iPhones, and the settings provide a different way to help with the OLED in low brightness areas. Apple has given a warning that this could affect the performance of the display in certain conditions.