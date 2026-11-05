MacBook Pro

What’s Next for the ‘No Touch’ MacBook Pro Models?

By Samantha Wiley
What's Next for the ‘No Touch’ MacBook Pro Models?

Apple is said to be merging the current models for the MacBook Pro around the newly released PROLED touchscreen MacBook Pro, with questions surrounding the company if they will remain revamping their high-end models of the MacBook Pro that do not have touchscreen capabilities. For now, Apple is selling the M5 Max and M5 Pro with mini-LED with the new PROLED touchscreen MacBook Pro.

To support product lines, resources across promotion, production and development, Gurman stated that with the price difference, two converge offerings are expected, but no specific date was given on when the company could stop development for the models with no touch capabilities. Apple is rumored to be unveiling a next generation of MacBook Pros with touch capabilities next year, where the devices will use the M7 Max and M7 Pro chips with extra capabilities in hardware for AI capabilities. The chip upgrade set to be released at the end of next year. 

What's Next for the ‘No Touch’ MacBook Pro Models?

The revamp is also expected for the entry-level model of the MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display. Apple is rumored to release an M7 MacBook Pro with a thinner and lighter design, a narrower border around the screen similar to the PROLED model. The new MacBook Pros were announced by Apple last week with the same chips as the M5 Max and M5 Pro, a thinner, lighter enclosure, Dynamic Island, and an OLED display with a revamped cooling system for better heat dissipation, which keeps heat away from the display of the device.

October has been a busy month for Apple, with several products announced, such as the new Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2, MacBook OLED with touch capabilities, the launch of the iPhone Duo, the iPad mini with OLED display, and smart home accessories such as the HomeView. Other devices released this year are the AirPods 5 and iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models.

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