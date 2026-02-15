MacBook Pros with M5 and M5 Pro Chips May Launch in March

The MacBook Pro that is powered by an M5 Max and M5 Pro Chips may be introduced as early as next month. The new MacBook Pros are associated with the roll out of macOS Tahoe 26.3 with a release set as early as March. Stock for M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pro are low, hinting that new models will be arriving soon.

Revamped models for the Mac Studio should not be released long after the Mac Refresh in Spring, as a new Mac Mini and Studio Display are on the company’s roadmap for 2026. They also have a budget-friendly MacBook that will be equipped with an iPhone chip for this year.

The biggest Mac release of 2026 will be the revamped MacBook Pro featuring touch support and an OLED display. OLED technology provides better contrast, better color accuracy, is flexible and thinner and reduces motion blur and enables fast response times.