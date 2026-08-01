Design of Upcoming MacBook Ultra Will Not Stay Unique

The “MacBook Ultra” is the next high-end laptop to be released by Apple, featuring an OLED display and touchscreen capabilities. It is expected that the design will not remain exclusive to the device for a long time.

Codenames for devices were found that are similar to the design of the upcoming high-end device with a base M7 chip. This would mean a cheaper version of the high-end MacBook with the same features.

The MacBook is expected to feature changes in design, with the backlight mini-LED to be swapped out for an OLED Hybrid Stack, and comes with a lighter and thinner design. Apple is also looking not to add ports to get the remaining millimeters.

The last redesign for the MacBook came in 2021 alongside the M1 Max and M1 Pro chips, but the opposite happened: the device became heavier and thicker and removed MagSafe charging. Apple, since 2021, has been looking for ways to reduce the thickness of the device.