macOS 26.3 Hints at 3 Upcoming Apple Products

By Samantha Wiley
Hints for new Apple products, like their new Studio Displays and budget-friendly MacBook, have been discovered in macOS 26.3. The source code in macOS 26.3 shows codenames that Filipe Esposito of Macworld believes to be the upcoming products. The devices feature codes J527 for the high-end Studio Display, J700 for the budget-friendly MacBook, and J427 for the new Studio Display.


This is not the first time we have seen these codenames; they were also seen in software updates of the company present in iOS 18.5 in the past and macOS 26.2. The prediction is that Apple will be revealing its budget-friendly MacBook during the 3-day product announcement in March.

The new Studio Displays will be released in the first half of this year, but it is uncertain if it is included in the announcements made in the first week of next month.


