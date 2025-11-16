Mac

macOS Tahoe 26.2 Second Beta Seeded

By Samantha Wiley
macOS Tahoe 26.2 Second Beta Seeded

The second beta for the macOS Tahoe 26.2 has been seeded by Apple to developers, after a week when the first beta was released.


Developers can test the beta OS by downloading the update. This can be done by going to System Settings, choosing General, then selecting Software Update. You need a free developer account, and beta updates have to be enabled to access it.

macOS Tahoe 26.2 Second Beta Seeded

The developer beta 2 for macOS Tahoe 26.2 introduces the new camera effect “Edge Light” for video calls on various platforms and FaceTime, adding a virtual light onto the edges of the Mac’s screen.

macOS Tahoe 26.2 is most likely to be released by Apple in the middle of December if we were to follow launch timelines in the past. The company may also be working on MCP support on a system-level and expounding on the primary groundwork for supporting third-party providers of AI beyond ChatGPT in Image Playground.


Latest News
New AI Model Released By OpenAI
New AI Model Released By OpenAI
1 Min Read
iPhone 16e Sales Apparently Flopped
iPhone 16e Sales Apparently Flopped
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS + Cellular is $120 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS + Cellular is $120 Off
1 Min Read
Mexico Receives Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature
Mexico Receives Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature
1 Min Read
New HomePod Mini Announcement Could Be Closing In
New HomePod Mini Announcement Could Be Closing In
1 Min Read
Unified Rear Look Coming To The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Unified Rear Look Coming To The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
1 Min Read
The Baseus 45W PicoGo C1 USB-C Charger Is $14 Off
The Baseus 45W PicoGo C1 USB-C Charger Is $14 Off
1 Min Read
Next-Generation iPhone Air Delayed Due to Poor Sales
Next-Generation iPhone Air Delayed Due to Poor Sales
1 Min Read
HomePod Mini Marked Discontinued or on Backorder, Hinting At A Revamped Version
HomePod Mini Marked Discontinued or on Backorder, Hinting At A Revamped Version
1 Min Read
Juice Packs For iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Air Released By Mophie
Juice Packs For iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Air Released By Mophie
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $40 Off
The AirPods 4 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Fitness+ Under Review
Apple Fitness+ Under Review
1 Min Read
Lost your password?