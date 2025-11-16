macOS Tahoe 26.2 Second Beta Seeded

The second beta for the macOS Tahoe 26.2 has been seeded by Apple to developers, after a week when the first beta was released.

Developers can test the beta OS by downloading the update. This can be done by going to System Settings, choosing General, then selecting Software Update. You need a free developer account, and beta updates have to be enabled to access it.

The developer beta 2 for macOS Tahoe 26.2 introduces the new camera effect “Edge Light” for video calls on various platforms and FaceTime, adding a virtual light onto the edges of the Mac’s screen.

macOS Tahoe 26.2 is most likely to be released by Apple in the middle of December if we were to follow launch timelines in the past. The company may also be working on MCP support on a system-level and expounding on the primary groundwork for supporting third-party providers of AI beyond ChatGPT in Image Playground.