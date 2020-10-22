Macs with ARM/Apple Silicon could be cheaper

ARM based Macs are right around the corner – at least one model is. Apple reported that it will launch its first Mac powered by Apple Silicon before the end of this year (2020). The new chips will of course offer better performance while consuming less power but there could also be another major benefit.

The upcoming ARM Macs could be cheaper compared to the current generation Intel based Macs. It may be too early to say anything concrete but it’s a sensible deduction as Apple will not be relying on a different company. It would be mean no fees to the other company, reduced negotiation, reduced shipping charges, and a lot more.

iPhone to iPad to Mac

Apple has been making its own ARM based chips for years now – for the iPhone and the iPad. The company has some of the best people working on the supply chain. Also, the executives working for the company are known to be some of the best deal negotiators. If everything works out well, the upcoming Macs could be cheaper.

Its also possible that Apple could price their first-generation ARM Macs at a higher price and then gradually reduce the price as it perfects all the new chip making technologies (specific to the Mac). Taiwan Semiconductors (TSMC) is the manufacturer that makes the 5nm chips for Apple devices such as the iPhone and the iPad.

Earlier in the year, before the official announcement of the Intel to Apple Silicon transition for the Mac, rumors suggested that Apple will resurrect the 12” MacBook. It was reported that the first ARM based Mac would be an all-new 12” MacBook and even now, some rumors suggest the same. There have not been any concrete leaks surrounding the ARM based Macs. The only strong leak is the date of the Mac event: 17th November, according to the noted Apple leaker Jon Prosser.