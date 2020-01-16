New Microsoft Edge Chromium browser is now available for download on Mac

Microsoft has launched its first stable version of Microsoft Edge, which was built using Google’s Chromium code. The company aims to provide users with improved performance, better web compatibility and a centralized platform for developers.

Microsoft Edge Chromium

Browsing on Edge using a Mac will be quite similar to the Windows experience, with a few notable additions to make it feel like a native app. Extensions may be added via the Chrome Web Store or through the Addons store. Edge boasts features such as a mode for viewing older webpages, built-in search with Bing, tracking prevention and various customization options. Moreover, the ‘E’ logo has been replaced with a new wave-style logo.

Edge for Mac can be downloaded on iOS and Mac. Microsoft says they will support the app with regular updates via Beta, Dev and Canary versions on a daily and weekly basis. The next stable version is tentatively scheduled on February.