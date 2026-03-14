Mac

More Macs Releasing

By Samantha Wiley
More Macs Releasing

Apple is reportedly releasing more revamped Macs for 2026. After the release of the M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook Pro and the M5 MacBook Air, the company is looking to set up for more refreshes of the MacBook for this year.


They are looking at new models for the Mac Mini and iMac, but they will look similar to current versions and will have new color palettes. There is also a potential device called the MacBook Ultra, reportedly releasing at the end of 2026. The new iMac and Mac Mini could potentially be released in the middle of this year.

More Macs Releasing

The new Mac Studio will likely be powered by the M5 Max chip and an M5 or M4 ultra chip, with the iMac getting an M5 chip. The “MacBook Ultra” may also have the first OLED and touch-enabled display.


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