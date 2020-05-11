New 21.5-inch iMac (Core i3 8GB RAM and 1TB) drops to $1,228

Are you looking for a discounted iMac? What about the 21.5-inch iMac Core i3 model? If you want to buy this model then you should head off to Amazon. Amazon is offering $70 off on this model. Now you can get it only for $1,228.93 instead of $1,299.

Apple iMac

This model of iMac is stunning. Sitting on your desktop it will look amazing. The slim 5mm design makes it stunning. The display is even better. This model uses 21.5-Inch 4K Retina Display which has a resolution of 4096×2304 that displays 1 billion colors with 500 Nits brightness.

This model of iMac has the 8th Generation Quad-core Intel Core i3 processor. It is one of the fastest processors that you can have on a desktop computer. What’s even better is that it has the Radeon Pro 555x Graphics processor.

Together, both these processors allow you to perform tasks that involve high processor usage. You run multiple tasks or a single task, you won’t feel the difference.

You should hurry before the deal ends. Buy the new 21.5-inch iMac with Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB storage space only for $1,228.93 on Amazon and save $70.07.