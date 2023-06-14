    New Mac Pro to have ‘Made in Thailand’ label

    A recent FCC filing reveals that the new Mac Pro will have a ‘Product of Thailand’ phrase alongside the usual ‘Designed by Apple in California’

    Mac Pro

    The same filing shows an unexpected ‘Product of Thailand’ tag, which means that Apple has expanded its manufacturing of the Mac Pro, not the MacBook Pro, in the region. The Thailand phrase is shown in the documentation surrounding the Regulatory Label Location. Though surprising, this is not the first time a label has changed for Apple products. With China’s increased labelling laws, the Cupertino-based company has made its Taiwanese partners add the ‘From Taiwan, China’ or ‘Chinese Taipei’ tag.

    The 2019 Mac Pro has had the same treatment, with the label saying that the product is made in Austin, Texas. The tag meant that most of the product is assembled in the region, with newer Mac Pro models having the phrase ‘Final Assembly in the USA’

