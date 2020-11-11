New Silicon Mac mini unveiled

Apple has recently showed off the new Mac mini with Silicon chip during its ‘One More Thing’ event.

The M1 chipset, designed by Apple has an octacore GPU and 8 core CPU, which improves its performance over the previous Intel version on up to 6x graphics and 3x processing performance.

Apple has also mentioned that the new Silicon Mac Mini can compiled Xcode processes up to 3x faster, play games up to 4x higher frame rates and render Final Cut Pro timelines up to 6x faster. Compared to PC desktops with a UHD 630 graphics and an i5 processor, the new Mac mini is up to 5x faster and a tenth cheaper.

Rounding out the features are 2 USB 4 ports, a new thermal design and Wi-Fi 6 technology. It loses two Thunderbolt ports and the ethernet support.

Apple has priced the M1 Mac mini at just $699, which is $100 cheaper than its predecessor.