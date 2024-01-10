Mac

Next-Gen Mac Pro and Mac Studio on the way

By Samantha Wiley
Mac Pro and Mac Studio

Apple is working to launch a new Mac Pro and Mac Studio this year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

In his latest ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman claims that a new Mac Studio model will be arriving in the second half of 2024. It will have a fourth M3 chip variant, which might double the Max aspect and have up to 80 GPU and 32 CPU cores. The report is echoed by TrendForce, a Taiwan-based research firm. TrendForce claims that the M3 Ultra chip will be integrated into the new Mac Studio and will appear during this year’s WWDC.

Gurman also said that Apple will have a refreshed model of the Mac Pro with the new Silicon chip. It’s believed that Apple won’t abandon the lineup as it’s only the first year. His other speculations include an upcoming MacBook Air with the M3 chip. Otherwise, the Mac roadmap is looking muted, as per the analyst.

