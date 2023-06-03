‘No Man’s Sky’ game now on Mac

Survival and exploration game ‘No Man’s Sky’ is now available via Steam.

‘No Man’s Sky’ is a popular game that allows players to explore countless space stations, planets, moons, and solar systems. They can build bases, engage in trade, complete missions, or just explore the procedurally generated universe. Those who already own the game on Steam on their PC can download the Mac version free of charge.

‘No Man’s Sky’ has cross-platform play, which means players can continue their journey on a Mac or compatible device. The game includes all updates and without compromises largely due to MetalFX and Metal 3. MetalFX Upscaling allows for consistent performance and fast loading on Silicon Macs.

Hello Games issued a press release, saying that they’ve ‘worked closely with Apple to produce a version that feels at home on Mac’. Macs with the M-series chips will be able to play the game without any problems.