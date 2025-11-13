Mac

OLED Display May Be Exclusive To M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro Models

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is reportedly developing a MacBook Pro with an OLED Display. The model is anticipated to come late next year or early in 2027. It is possible that the OLED Display may not be equipped in all models.


Mark Gurman from Bloomberg wrote in his newsletter that the MacBook Pro with an upgraded OLED display could come slowly, instead of adding the display to all the devices, noting that the M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook models will feature the OLED display first.

If the display is exclusive to higher-end models, this means that the lower-end devices of the M6 line will be using the old screen, LCD TFT. The M6 models are also rumored to have a new design featuring a thinner chassis and a rumored touchscreen feature.

After the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pros, the M5 and M5 Pro Mac mini, M5 Max, M5 Ultra Mac Studio and the M5 MacBook Air release, Apple will begin the launch cycle for the M6 models starting with a 14-inch entry-level model for the MacBook Pro.


