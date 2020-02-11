Oscar winner Taika Waititi throws shade on MacBook Keyboards

Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit has won his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay today. In an interview with reporters, Taika joked how the keyboards of the MacBook make him want to switch to PCs.
Waititi went into a lengthy statement on why Apple needed to fix its MacBook keyboards, and how PCs are better because of the ‘bounce-back’. Furthermore, the Oscar winner mentioned how he had Occupational Overuse Syndrome from typing on a MacBook.
It hasn’t been implied what kind of MacBook Waititi uses- he could be referring to the butterfly keyboard mechanism of the previous-gen MacBook Pro, which has already been replaced with something better in terms of key travel and response. Apple has been shipping its MacBooks with these faulty key mechanisms, and Waititi’s tirade may just be what the company needs to kill it off in future models of MacBooks.