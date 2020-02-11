Oscar winner Taika Waititi throws shade on MacBook Keyboards

Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit has won his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay today. In an interview with reporters, Taika joked how the keyboards of the MacBook make him want to switch to PCs.

Waititi went into a lengthy statement on why Apple needed to fix its MacBook keyboards, and how PCs are better because of the ‘bounce-back’. Furthermore, the Oscar winner mentioned how he had Occupational Overuse Syndrome from typing on a MacBook.

Taika Waititi jokes about what writers should be asking for in the next round of talks with producers: “Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on. They’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vlFTSjCfZm — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

It hasn’t been implied what kind of MacBook Waititi uses- he could be referring to the butterfly keyboard mechanism of the previous-gen MacBook Pro, which has already been replaced with something better in terms of key travel and response. Apple has been shipping its MacBooks with these faulty key mechanisms, and Waititi’s tirade may just be what the company needs to kill it off in future models of MacBooks.