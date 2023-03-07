Outlook for Mac is now free

Microsoft is making its Outlook app for macOS available to download and install for free.

On Monday, Microsoft announced that Outlook no longer requires an Office license or Microsoft 365 subscription. The email app recently gained support for Apple Silicon, as well as the web version and Yahoo, iCloud, Gmail, and other providers with IMAP support. Outlook for Mac also has Handoff support for iOS users to continue where they started on their computers.

Outlook for Mac has unique features, including native notifications, a menu bar option to view calendar entries in-app, and a calendar entry widget. Microsoft revealed plans to allow Focus Mode, which lets users create custom notifications and profiles for their devices.

The free version of Outlook for Mac is now available to download. Those interested can visit the Mac App Store and download the app, which has a 974MB size. The app requires a computer running on macOS 11 Big Sur or later.