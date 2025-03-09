Pre-orders for Mac Studio featuring M3 Ultra and M4 Max ongoing

An update has been done for the Mac Studio featuring the M3 Ultra and M4 Max chip. The chip launched last year and was equipped in the 16-inch and 14-inch variations of the MacBook Pro. The M4 Max can be optimized up to a 40-core GPU and unified RAM of up to 128GB.

Benchmark results from Geekbench 6 suggest that the M4 Max chip is almost 75% faster compared to the M2 Max that was featured in the prior generation of the Mac Studio. The new M3 Ultra chip is equipped with 8 efficiency cores, 24 performance cores, and a 32-core CPU. Apple claims it will be 1.5x faster compared to the previous chip of the Mac Studio that featured a 24-core CPU- the M2 Ultra, and is the fastest chip ever for the Mac.

Pre-orders for the Mac Studio began on March 5th and the new device is set to be released on March 12, Wednesday, with a price of $3,999 for specs with the M3 Ultra and $1,999 for specs with the M4 Max chip.