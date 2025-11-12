Mac

Public Beta For macOS 26.2 Tahoe Released

By Samantha Wiley
Public Beta For macOS 26.2 Tahoe Released

Public beta testers can now try the new macOS Tahoe 26.2. Public betas are made available by Apple after a day has passed when they have given developers access to the beta. To try out the beta, you need to sign up on the company’s beta site and then go to Software Update, which can be found in the app, System Settings.


There is a new option in the Reminders app where you can have an alarm go off when the deadline is closing in. New features are added to the Podcasts app, and there are some design changes to the News app.

Public Beta For macOS 26.2 Tahoe Released

The first beta is exclusive to public beta testers and developers as of this moment, which could be only a short testing period. We are likely to see the macOS 26.2 Tahoe launch in the middle of December by Apple so we can try it out for ourselves.


Latest News
The AirTag 4-Pack is $34 Off
The AirTag 4-Pack is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Under-Screen 24MP Camera Coming to iPhone Fold
Under-Screen 24MP Camera Coming to iPhone Fold
1 Min Read
24MP Front Facing Camera Coming to iPhone 18 Models
24MP Front Facing Camera Coming to iPhone 18 Models
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS Is $119 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS Is $119 Off
2 Min Read
Apple Informed By TSMC On Price Increase
Apple Informed By TSMC On Price Increase
1 Min Read
First iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Public Betas Rolled Out
First iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Public Betas Rolled Out
1 Min Read
The Newly Renovated Apple Store At Long Island Is Open
The Newly Renovated Apple Store At Long Island Is Open
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air Is $250 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air Is $250 Off
1 Min Read
My Nintendo App Released For the iPad and iPhone
My Nintendo App Released For the iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
Signing of iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Beta Halted
Signing of iPadOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 Beta Halted
1 Min Read
Gemini and Apple Collaborating For Revamped Siri
Gemini and Apple Collaborating For Revamped Siri
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 Is $49 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 Is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?