Public Beta For macOS 26.2 Tahoe Released

Public beta testers can now try the new macOS Tahoe 26.2. Public betas are made available by Apple after a day has passed when they have given developers access to the beta. To try out the beta, you need to sign up on the company’s beta site and then go to Software Update, which can be found in the app, System Settings.

There is a new option in the Reminders app where you can have an alarm go off when the deadline is closing in. New features are added to the Podcasts app, and there are some design changes to the News app.

The first beta is exclusive to public beta testers and developers as of this moment, which could be only a short testing period. We are likely to see the macOS 26.2 Tahoe launch in the middle of December by Apple so we can try it out for ourselves.