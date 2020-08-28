Q3 MacBook sales get noticeable improvements compared to 2019

Sales for the MacBook have risen to 20 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same quarter in 2019.

DigiTimes has reported that demand for MacBook parts have increased due to remote work trends. Regions such as Asia Pacific and Japan have also reached record highs.

Sales of Mac products have grown due to people working more at home than in offices. The figure has risen from $5.8 billion to $7 billion in Q3 2019 and Q3 2020, respectively.

DigiTimes mentioned in the report that the demand will see diode makers maintaining their momentum through Q3 this year, which should coincide with next-gen iPhone production. However, the manufacturers haven’t increased shipment for the next-gen Apple products and are largely focusing on diodes for older iPhones.

The next gen iPhones are expected to come in four variants, with all of them having OLED screens. The 6.7 and 6.1 models may have higher components and triple lens cameras while the 6.1 and 5.4 inch may have a lower price.