Report shows Mac sales on decline

IDC recently reported that Mac sales have plummeted to 40% in Q1 of 2023.

The end of COVID-driven demands has put computer sales down to a significant percentage compared to a year ago, and it seems that Apple is one of those that were hit the hardest. IDC Mobility and Consumer Device Tracker research manager Jitesh Ubrani said that Mac sales for the first quarter of 2023 were down 40% and that global shipments declined 29%.

Ubrani mentioned that while channel inventory ‘has depleted’, he still believes that the range is still within the healthy mark. Computer manufacturers can recoup sales via heavy discounting, but the ‘elevated inventory’ can persist to Q2 or Q3. Lenovo, the market leader, was able to sell 12.7 million devices and experienced a 30.3% drop. In the meantime, HP had the smallest drop at 24.2% and sold 12 million devices.

IDC predicts that the computer market may recover in 2023.