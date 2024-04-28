Mac

Save $100 on the M2 Mac Mini

By Samantha Wiley
M2 Mac Mini

The M2 Mac mini may be a generation past with the M4 chips coming up but it’s still an excellent processor for work and play. Today, the 2023 Mac Mini with M2 chip and 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage is down to just $499 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 8GB Unified... $599.00 $549.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Mac mini is the smallest client desktop that can connect to various peripherals. As far as connectivity is concerned, you can have a two or three monitor setup, several peripherals for your mouse or keyboard through the two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Plus, there’s Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 6E for online and local devices, and a Gigabit Ethernet if you want a wired internet connection.

M2 Mac Mini

macOS Ventura and its App Store can give you the apps you need to work and play. Get the discounted M2 Mac mini with 256GB storage today!

