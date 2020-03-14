Save $349 on the 27-Inch Apple iMac Pro

The 27-inch iMac Pro is an excellent addition to your workspace. If you are thinking of buying the iMac Pro (27-inch model), then you should buy it from Amazon.

The original price is $4999

Apple iMac Pro

The iMac boasts one of the best displays with the 27-in Retina 5K screen. It gives an astounding 5120-By-2880 resolution and also has support for 1 billion colors. Also, the think 5mm design is sleek and looks good wherever it sits.

This iMac Pro is the right choice for graphitic engineers. It has powerful processors and graphics and also boasts enormous storage capacity and memory. If you are a 3D animator or a video editor, this is the best choice you have. With its crystal clear 5K display, you will love to work on it.

It uses the 3.2GHz 8-Core Xeon W Processor along with Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics with 8GB of HBM2 memory.

With 1TB storage space, it is a perfect partner for your graphic projects. It also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Thunderbolt 3 digital video output.

With so much to offer