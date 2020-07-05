Save 5% on the new 21.5-inch iMac

Amazon is one of the best places that you get some amazing discounts on various Apple products. No matter it is the small iPhone charging case or the latest model of the 21.5-inch Apple iMac.

So, if you are looking to buy the later with a discount, make sure you head towards Amazon. Now you can buy this model of iMac only for $1,417.99 and save $81.01.

Apple iMac

This iMac is great. It does not only have a beautiful design but also has a great screen. It has a 5mm thin-design. With this slimmer design, it looks great sitting on the desktop. What is better is the screen. It has a 21.5-inch Retina display which gives a stunning 4K resolution. Now you can see everything clearly on the larger screen.

It is the Core i5 model of the iMac. It runs on the 8th Generation 6-Core Intel Core i5 processor. Along with the Radeon Pro 555x Graphics processor, you can run the graphical rendering software without any lag. This comes with the Magic Mouse 2 and Apple Magic Keyboard. So, you do not have to separately purchase these accessories.

With this Amazon deal, you can buy this model of the iMac only for $1,417.99 instead of the original price i.e., $1499. It means that you instantly save $81.01. Make sure that you take advantage of this deal and buy it before the stock ends.