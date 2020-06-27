Save 5% on the new Apple iMac

Amazon has great deals for Apple products. One such product that is not cheap when you buy on Apple is iMac. The original price of the 21.5-inch iMac Core i3 model with 1TB space is $1299. Now with this Amazon deal, you can have it only for $1,229.99. With this deal, you save $69.01.

Apple iMac

It is one of the best models of the iMac. It has an amazing design with only 5mm bezels. It looks great when you have it on your desk. Another thing that makes this iMac is its display. Apple ensures that the display quality is up to the mark. This model has a 4K display.

Thanks to the 21.5-Inch Retina screen. The display has 4096×2304 pixels resolution. It works perfectly in the bright lights too. This screen has a bigness level of 500 nits and it displays one billion colors.

It relies on the Quad-core Intel Core i3 processor (8th Generation) and also with the Radeon Pro 555x Graphics processor, processing gets better. The 1TB will never run out for your projects and other data storage needs.

So, what are you waiting for? Buy the 21.5-inch iMac with Core i3 processor and instantly save $69.01.