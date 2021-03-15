Save $70 with the latest Apple M1 Mac Mini

The new M1 Mac mini has a lot of things going for it. Aside from its ultra portable form factor it has Apple’s proprietary processor for faster and more responsive performance. Today, the 512GB storage M1 Mac mini is down to just $829 from its original price of $899 on Amazon.

The new M1 chip is head and shoulders better than its predecessor in terms of machine learning, GPU and CPU. It sports an 8-core setup, as well as the 16-core Neural Engine for helping with other apps and tasks. 8GB of memory and superfast SSD all work together to reduce loading time and lag.

The new Mac mini ships with macOS Big Sur, so you get better Maps, Messages and Safari out of the box. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and a host of connectivity options, including ethernet, 2 USB A, an HDMI 2.0 port and two Thunderbolt ports.

Buy the 512GB storage Mac mini at $70 off today!