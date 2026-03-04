Mac

Second Beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4 is Released

By Samantha Wiley
The second beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4 has been released by Apple for developers to test. Devs can install the update by going to System Settings, going to the General category, and selecting Software Update. You will have to toggle Beta Updates and a developer account to install the update. This comes a week after the first beta was seeded.


New features were added, like Charge Limit, allowing users to choose the maximum charge level of the device from 80%-100. The company has also returned the Compact tab layout for Safari and Mac with Apple Silicon, which will show warnings about the support for Rosetta coming to an end, and apps will have to be updated before the time comes for the support to end.

The second beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4 will be released to the public in Spring after weeks of testing have passed in beta.


