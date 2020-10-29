Select devs to get a peek at the new Apple Silicon Mac

Apple has invited a few developers to take part in a one-on-one labs program in order to prepare apps for the new silicon Macs.

The lab series offers a one to one code-level guidance to optimize apps for the Mac, iPad and iPhone in line with the Apple silicon.

Quick Start Program participants may receive the invitation via email. Once they do, a 30 minute appointment may be set for November 4 or 5. The deadline for appointments is until November 1.

The test may unveil the performance that’s closest to the one silicon Macs provide. Analysts expect the custom chip to make an appearance in the revamped MacBook Air and 13.3 inch MacBook Pro in Q4 2020, followed by the 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pro models. After that, a new device with a unique form factor is expected to launch Q2 or Q3 of 2021.

The new Apple silicon Mac is expected to be revealed in November via a special event.