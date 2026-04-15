Mac

Shipment For Apple Mac Increases

By Samantha Wiley
Shipment For Apple Mac Increases

Shipment for Macs at Apple increased by 9% in the first quarter of this year. The growth has beaten the general PC market in pace with their 2.5% growth due to the M5 MacBook Pro and the revamped MacBook Air.


Apple was 4th in global PC vendors, with shipping of Macs reaching up to 6.2 million; the top three were HP, Dell, and Lenovo, shipping 10.3 million, 16.5 million, and 12.1 million units.

Shipment For Apple Mac Increases

In accordance with the IDC, growth during the quarter raised concern due to new introductions of products and the increasing costs of components. The vendors that secure memory access will be the best PC vendors as shipments start to dwindle. Apple does not give specific number details on the products they sell in each quarter of the year. The next earnings report for Apple will take place later this month, on April 30.


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