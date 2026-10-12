Shipments for Mac Decline

In Q3 this year, shipments for the Mac have dropped by 11.3%, and the market share worldwide has increased for Apple due to the sharp global fall in PC shipments. About 5.9 million Macs were shipped between the months of July and September, dropping from last year’s 6.7 million.

Shipments decreased to 62.7 million units for all PC brands from 78.6 million last year, with the downturn also showing a yearly drop in Q2 by 3.8%. Shipments for Q3 are down by 9.1% compared to Q2.

A company leading shipments in the PC market is Lenovo, amounting to 14.9 million, with HP behind with 10.3 million, and then Dell, which has 7.6 million. Due to the increased prices of memory for data centers, Apple increased prices across its products in July. This could affect the economy until the end of the year and beyond.