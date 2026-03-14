Teardown Video for MacBook Neo Released

Tech Re-Nu, an Australian YouTuber, has provided us with a teardown video of the MacBook Neo, showing the insides of the device. The video shows the new devices being disassembled in about 6 minutes, hinting that the company may have put simplicity first with clean routing designs for cables and standard Torx screws.

The battery of the device is behind 18 screws and can be lifted straight. There are no adhesive tabs or sticky glue that hold it in place, and no tape has been found during the entire disassembly video, marking a first for a recent Mac.

The YouTuber did not disassemble the MacBook Neo entirely, but it is possible to remove and repair the keyboard without having to replace the whole top case of the device, leading to a big boost in the repairability score of the device.