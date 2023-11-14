The 2023 Mac Mini is $100 Off

A discounted Mac mini with the M2 chip could be useful in any home or work setup. Today, the M2 Mac mini with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD is down to just $499.99 from its original price of $600 on Amazon. Make sure to tick the on-page coupon to see the new price on checkout.

The M2 Mac mini is a versatile machine, with numerous ports for virtually any kind of setup. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6E handle the wireless side, while two USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, Gigabit Ethernet, and an HDMI port take care of the wired aspects. Inside is the M2 chip and macOS Ventura out of the box for running all apps.

Rounding out the details are the Secure Enclave for security, SSD storage for quick loading, and the option to pair with all your favorite Apple accessories. Get the discounted M2 Mac mini today!