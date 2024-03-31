Mac

The 2023 Mac Mini with M2 Chip is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Mac Mini

The M2 Mac mini is a powerful computing device housed in a small and portable package. Today, the M2 Mac mini with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD is down to just $499 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 8GB Unified... $599.00 $499.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

This year’s Mac mini is outfitted with the latest computer tech, including the blazing-fast M2 chip for processing and gaming. It has a 16-core GPU and 10-core CPU, perfect for rendering images and videos, as well as running the most power-hungry tasks and apps. 256GB SSD storage ensures programs load fast and you get access to what you need at half the time it takes traditional hard drives.

Mac Mini

Running the show are output options like an HDMI port, Gigabit ethernet, two USB-A ports, and four Thunderbolt 4 ports. There’s also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for connecting to peripherals and the world wide web. Get the discounted M2 Mac Mini with 256GB SSD today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPad Pro
Panel supply issues plague iPad Pro launch
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Cases
iPhone 16 cases leak online
1 Min Read
iPhone RCS Support
iPhone RCS support coming in ‘Fall of 2024’
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $24 Off
1 Min Read
Wireless Charging
15W Qi2 wireless charging a feature on iOS 17.4
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Immersive video on Vision Pro arriving on 2023 MLS Playoffs
1 Min Read
New iPad Pro and Air
New iPad Pro and Air models coming in May
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Grab the M3 MacBook Air for Only $999
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
More Apple Arcade titles coming to Vision Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone may have Topographic Maps soon
1 Min Read
Google Maps
Google Maps integrates new AI tools
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?