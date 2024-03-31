The 2023 Mac Mini with M2 Chip is $100 Off

The M2 Mac mini is a powerful computing device housed in a small and portable package. Today, the M2 Mac mini with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD is down to just $499 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

This year’s Mac mini is outfitted with the latest computer tech, including the blazing-fast M2 chip for processing and gaming. It has a 16-core GPU and 10-core CPU, perfect for rendering images and videos, as well as running the most power-hungry tasks and apps. 256GB SSD storage ensures programs load fast and you get access to what you need at half the time it takes traditional hard drives.

Running the show are output options like an HDMI port, Gigabit ethernet, two USB-A ports, and four Thunderbolt 4 ports. There’s also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for connecting to peripherals and the world wide web. Get the discounted M2 Mac Mini with 256GB SSD today!