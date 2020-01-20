The 21 inch iMac is now only $950

If you’re not too particular on getting the latest and greatest, you can settle for the previous generation iMac with respectable specs. Today, the iMac 21 inch model with 8GB memory and 1TB of storage is down to just $950 from its original price of $1,099 on Amazon.

iMac

Last-gen tags aside, the hardware is still impressive and can do more than its share of hard work. You should be able to complete most productivity tasks with ease, and a few dozen open browsers shouldn’t tax the machine too much. The 21.5 inch IPS display touts a full HD resolution, and you get the Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard as well. Rounding out the specs are 802.11 AC Wi-Fi, 1TB HDD storage, 8GB of RAM and an i5 Intel processor.

It’s everything you could want in a desktop and has Apple branding too. Now that it’s just for $950, you may consider getting it before stocks run out!