Apple Silicon Mac’s will be a 13-Inch Macbook Pro and Macbook Air releasing this year

During this year’s WWDC Apple announced that it will transit from the Intel-based Macs to its Silicon-Chip based processors. Apple has plans to release the first Silicon Chip-based Macs by the end of this year and has plans to complete the transition within the next two years.

The Macs currently use the Intel x86 processors. According to the latest reports Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the 13.3-inch Macbook Pro will be the first one to get the Arm-based Silicon chip designed by Apple. This Macbook will have a similar form factor as the current 13.3-inch model.

In a research note to TF International Securities, Kuo said that it is expected Apple will mass-produce the new Mac in the fourth quarter this year. He also said that the users can expect to see a new Macbook Air with the Apple Silicon chip during the start of next year.

In his statement in the research note he also said that Apple will release:

“New 14- and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models equipped with the ‌Apple Silicon‌ and all-new form factor design in late 2Q21 or 3Q21.”

It is also expected that Apple will launch a new iMac this year. However, Kuo did not mention any iMac based on the new Apple Silicon Chip.

In the same research note, he also predicts that Mac shipments will increase and can reach up to 16–17 million units in 2020.

He also said that if Apple is to reduce the price of the new Macbook Air and the new Macbook Pro models, the shipments could increase to 18-20 million units in 2021.