The M2 Mac Mini 512GB is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M2 Mac Mini

Last year’s Mac mini can still compete with the best of them. Today, the Mac mini with M2 chip and 256GB SSD is down to just $499 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with Apple M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with Apple M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 8GB... $599.00 $499.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Mac mini is charged with the M2 chip, allowing you to get things done faster in all aspects. From gaming to coming up with presentations, and even video and photo editing, you can rely on the M2’s 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU, as well as 24GB of unified memory for all tasks. In itself, the Mac mini boasts various connectivity, including ethernet, a headphone jack, Bluetooth and WiFi 6E, HDMI, two USB-A, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Unified memory has a low-latency function for rapid data movement and better multitasking.

M2 Mac Mini

SSD storage makes everything load fast and smooth. The built-in macOS Ventura can be upgraded as well and protect your computer from viruses and malware. Get it today!

