The M2 Mac Mini is $100 Off

The M2 Mac mini is a respectable machine capable of handling a wide variety of tasks. Today, the M2 Mac mini with 256GB of storage is down to just $499 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The M2 chip is more powerful than ever, with processing allowing you to get more things done. Any task, from gaming to presentations is possible, thanks to the 10 core GPU and 8 core CPU, as well as 24GB of unified memory for multitasking purposes. All your daily apps will run smoothly on the Mac mini, and there are more than 15,000 apps to help you become more productive and efficient. Fast SSD storage means you can store all your videos and photos, and apps load lightning fast whenever you need them.

Rounding out the list are connectivity options such as a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and four Thunderbolt 4 ports. Get the discounted M2 Mac mini today!