Mac

The M2 Mac Mini is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M2 Mac Mini

The M2 Mac mini is a respectable machine capable of handling a wide variety of tasks. Today, the M2 Mac mini with 256GB of storage is down to just $499 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 8GB Unified... $599.00 $499.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M2 chip is more powerful than ever, with processing allowing you to get more things done. Any task, from gaming to presentations is possible, thanks to the 10 core GPU and 8 core CPU, as well as 24GB of unified memory for multitasking purposes. All your daily apps will run smoothly on the Mac mini, and there are more than 15,000 apps to help you become more productive and efficient. Fast SSD storage means you can store all your videos and photos, and apps load lightning fast whenever you need them.

M2 Mac Mini

Rounding out the list are connectivity options such as a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and four Thunderbolt 4 ports. Get the discounted M2 Mac mini today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Safari
Safari technology preview 189 goes live
1 Min Read
PlayStation
Passkeys arrive on PlayStation
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp update introduces new text formats
1 Min Read
M2 Mac Mini
The M2 Mac Mini is $150 Off
1 Min Read
OLED iPad
Upcoming OLED iPad to be thinner
1 Min Read
AirPods Max 2
Adaptive audio may not be coming to AirPods Max 2
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music rolls out ‘Monthly Replay Experience’
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Enjoy a $300 Off on the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro to have two new colors
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max and 4 with USB-C to launch in 2024
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Next Apple Vision Pro more than a year away
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
Apple’s Premium Headphones are $99 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?