The M2 Mac Mini is $150 Off

The M2 Mac mini is a powerhouse device wrapped in a small package. Today, the M2 Pro model with 16GB memory and 512GB of storage is down to just $1,149.99 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

Pair up the M2 Mac mini with the latest Studio Display and you have yourself a capable workstation. Underneath the hood is a powerful M2 Pro chip, made up of a max 19 core GPU and 12-core CPU that can handle any app, software, or game with absolute ease. Memory can be configured up to 32GB so you can open several apps and softwares, or a dozen browser or so at any point in time.

As far as connectivity is concerned you won’t find yourself reaching for a hub. It has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, Bluetooth 5.3, a headphone jack, Ethernet, and two USB-A ports. Get the discounted M2 Mac Mini today!