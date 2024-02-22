Mac

The M2 Mac Mini is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M2 Mac Mini

The M2 Mac mini is a powerhouse device wrapped in a small package. Today, the M2 Pro model with 16GB memory and 512GB of storage is down to just $1,149.99 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB Unified... $1,264.99 Buy on Amazon

Pair up the M2 Mac mini with the latest Studio Display and you have yourself a capable workstation. Underneath the hood is a powerful M2 Pro chip, made up of a max 19 core GPU and 12-core CPU that can handle any app, software, or game with absolute ease. Memory can be configured up to 32GB so you can open several apps and softwares, or a dozen browser or so at any point in time.

M2 Mac Mini

As far as connectivity is concerned you won’t find yourself reaching for a hub. It has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, Bluetooth 5.3, a headphone jack, Ethernet, and two USB-A ports. Get the discounted M2 Mac Mini today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
OLED iPad
Upcoming OLED iPad to be thinner
1 Min Read
AirPods Max 2
Adaptive audio may not be coming to AirPods Max 2
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music rolls out ‘Monthly Replay Experience’
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Enjoy a $300 Off on the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro to have two new colors
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max and 4 with USB-C to launch in 2024
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Next Apple Vision Pro more than a year away
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
Apple’s Premium Headphones are $99 Off
1 Min Read
Messi
Messi appears in latest Apple TV ad
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reinstates Epic developer account
1 Min Read
Apple GymKit
Peloton turns around in Apple GymKit decision
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Save $50 on the Apple Pencil 2
1 Min Read
Lost your password?