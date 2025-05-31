Mac

The M4 Mac mini 256GB is $76 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 Mac mini 256GB

Apple’s compact mini-computer is discounted at an attractive price. Today, the Mac mini with M4 chip, 16GB memory, and 256GB storage is down to just $524 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The 2024 Mac mini boasts the M4 chip with a 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU for blazing fast computing and graphics rendering. There’s no doubt that it can handle virtually any app, tool, or game and still have plenty of muscle for a dozen or so browser windows. It’s worth noting that it supports Apple Intelligence, so you can access the tools that are currently available, as well as those promised to launch in subsequent versions.

M4 Mac mini 256GB
Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 Mac mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad Apple 2024 Mac mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for... $599.00 $524.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Connectivity is handled via an HDMI port, Thunderbolt, front USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and Ethernet. The device works very well with your other Apple devices, such as your iPhone. Get the discounted M4 Mac mini with 256GB SSD storage today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
15-inch M4 MacBook Air
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $162 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Genuine Parts Distributor launches in the EU and US
1 Min Read
iPad and Mac
Logic Pro for iPad and Mac gets new features
1 Min Read
iPad
iPad self-service repair launches
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple buys out small game studio
1 Min Read
iPhone
Future iPhone to have a 200 MP camera
1 Min Read
The Morning Show
‘The Morning Show’ season four to debut in fall
1 Min Read
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 New Features
iOS 26: Design overhaul, no AI, and system enhancements
2 Min Read
iPad Air M2 refurbished on sale
Apple starts selling the refurbished M2 iPad Air
2 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi is $160 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple had plans for a satellite home internet service
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple might introduce new iPhone designs for the next three years
1 Min Read
Lost your password?