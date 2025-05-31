The M4 Mac mini 256GB is $76 Off

Apple’s compact mini-computer is discounted at an attractive price. Today, the Mac mini with M4 chip, 16GB memory, and 256GB storage is down to just $524 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

The 2024 Mac mini boasts the M4 chip with a 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU for blazing fast computing and graphics rendering. There’s no doubt that it can handle virtually any app, tool, or game and still have plenty of muscle for a dozen or so browser windows. It’s worth noting that it supports Apple Intelligence, so you can access the tools that are currently available, as well as those promised to launch in subsequent versions.

Connectivity is handled via an HDMI port, Thunderbolt, front USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and Ethernet. The device works very well with your other Apple devices, such as your iPhone. Get the discounted M4 Mac mini with 256GB SSD storage today!