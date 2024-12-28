Mac

The M4 Mac Mini is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 Mac Mini

Apple’s Mac mini is now more powerful than ever despite having a compact size. Today, the 2024 M4 Mac mini with 512GB SSD and 16GB Unified Memory is down to just $699 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

The M4 chip is Apple’s latest, featuring a 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU that can handle every modern task. The desktop computer has plenty of connectivity options, including HDMI, Thunderbolt, and front-facing USB-C ports for display and accessories. In addition, there’s a headphone jack for headsets and communication. It’s a solid choice for users who already have the latest iPhone as you can answer FaceTime calls on the Mac or mirror your iPhone on a larger screen, among other things.

Apple 2024 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad Apple 2024 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for... $799.00 $699.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Mac mini will serve you well, whether you’re working at home or are looking for a capable mini desktop computer for casual tasks. Get the discounted M4 Mac mini today!

