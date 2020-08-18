The Mac Mini 2020 gets a tempting price drop

If you’re in the market for a mini computer, the discounted Mac Mini could just be what you need.

Today, the Apple device drops to just $699.99 which equates to a whopping $100 discount via in-cart savings. It’s the lowest the Mac mini has ever been, and one you shouldn’t sleep on.

Apple Mac Mini

The term ‘mini’ is a bit misleading considering the amount of firepower it has. You get an 8th gen Intel i3 processor, 8GB of generous RAM, an Ultrafast SSD and the UHD 630 graphics chip. It also has a number of useful additions, such as USB 3, HDMI 2.0 and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

In terms of speed and productivity the Mac mini doesn’t disappoint. Simply connect to an external display, attach a USB for wireless keyboard and mice and you have yourself a workstation. It should be able to handle everyday tasks such as emails, spreadsheets and the occasional photo editing.

Get yourself a Mac mini now while the price is still low!