iLounge Logo

The New 21.5 inch iMac with 4K Retina Display is the Lowest Its Ever Been at $1,349

New Apple iMac with Retina 4K Display

Take home the latest 21.5 inch iMac with Retina 4K Display and get a whopping $150 discount in the process. Today, the 8GB, 256GB SSD model is down to just $1,349 from its original price of $1,499 on Amazon.

If you haven’t experienced a 4K display yet, you’ll be amazed the first time you boot up the 21.5 inch iMac. The Retina 4K resolution at 4,096 x 2,304 is bright, vivid and perfect for just about any type of work you intend to do.

Preview Product Price
New Apple iMac with Retina 4K Display (21.5-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) New Apple iMac with Retina 4K Display (21.5-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) $1,499.00 $1,349.00 Buy on Amazon

Accompanying it is a 6 core i5 processor clocked at 3GHz, Ultrafast SSD at 256GB for storing your files and a Pro 560X graphics card to handle the polygons and editing work. You also get a generous 8GB of RAM for multi-tasking purposes.

The iMac 4K Retina model comes with a Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard, power cord and a Lightning to USB cable. At $150 off it’s one of the best machines you can buy at the price range.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp