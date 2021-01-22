The New 21.5 inch iMac with 4K Retina Display is the Lowest Its Ever Been at $1,349

Take home the latest 21.5 inch iMac with Retina 4K Display and get a whopping $150 discount in the process. Today, the 8GB, 256GB SSD model is down to just $1,349 from its original price of $1,499 on Amazon.

If you haven’t experienced a 4K display yet, you’ll be amazed the first time you boot up the 21.5 inch iMac. The Retina 4K resolution at 4,096 x 2,304 is bright, vivid and perfect for just about any type of work you intend to do.

Accompanying it is a 6 core i5 processor clocked at 3GHz, Ultrafast SSD at 256GB for storing your files and a Pro 560X graphics card to handle the polygons and editing work. You also get a generous 8GB of RAM for multi-tasking purposes.

The iMac 4K Retina model comes with a Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard, power cord and a Lightning to USB cable. At $150 off it’s one of the best machines you can buy at the price range.